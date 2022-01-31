Pattaya police raid 7 bars serving after 11 p.m.

Pattaya police raided seven bars illegally serving alcohol after 11 p.m.

Banglamung District Chief Wutisak Singhadecho and Pattaya officers on Jan. 29 hit Divarium Café Bar & Restaurant in the Jomtien Complex, finding dozens of customers still drinking after legal hours.







The same night saw raids and arrests at M & Mojito, Jacky Karaoke Pub, Chanee alcoholic smoothie shop, Double Shot, Dragon Music Lounge and a bar with no name on Soi Bongkot.

Not only were all open and still serving after 11 p.m., but several had no alcohol license in the first place. More than one previously had been raided and now face a permanent closure order.































