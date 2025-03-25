Pattaya Police quickly arrest suspects involved in brutal attack on German tourist

PATTAYA, Thailand – A group of men brutally assaulted a German tourist, leaving him with serious injuries along the beachfront road in Pattaya at approximately 4:00 AM on March 25, was captured on video by a concerned citizen. The video clearly shows a group of about ten men kicking, punching, and even using a helmet to strike the tourist. After the victim collapsed on the ground, the attackers continued to stomp and kick him in the face with no mercy.

Mr. David Adrian Lelonek, a 40-year-old German national, was found severely beaten, suffering from multiple injuries, including swelling and cuts on his face, a broken eyebrow, and blood covering his face. Rescue workers provided immediate first aid before rushing him to the hospital for further treatment.







Mr. Lelonek, speaking through an interpreter, told the police that he couldn’t remember the events leading up to the attack. He recalled only realizing that he was being assaulted by a group of around 10 men. Terrified, he fled the scene by motorcycle and sought help from local residents until police and rescue workers arrived to assist him.

A bystander managed to capture footage of the violent incident, which showed the group of men viciously punching, kicking, and stomping on the victim. One of the attackers, dressed in a motorcycle taxi uniform, used a helmet to strike Lelonek repeatedly. As the tourist lay helpless on the ground, the attackers continued to stomp on his face and beat him without hesitation, despite warnings from nearby witnesses. The brutal assault shocked those who witnessed it.

At present, Mr. Lelonek is under close medical care. Meanwhile, the Pattaya City Police are investigating the case and working to identify and apprehend all the individuals responsible for the attack. This incident has caused significant damage to the city’s image as a tourist destination, and authorities are committed to pursuing legal action against the perpetrators.

At 5:40 AM, Pattaya’s police investigators, led by Lt. Col. Arut Sapanon, began their immediate investigation. Within a short period, the police were able to apprehend three suspects seen in the video, identified as 18-year-old “Ta,” 25-year-old “Benz,” and 27-year-old “Sek.” They were arrested near the scene and brought in for questioning.



The suspects confessed to their involvement in the assault, although they claimed they did not know the exact cause of the altercation. They explained that they had seen a motorcycle taxi driver involved in an argument with a foreigner and assumed the tourist had done something wrong. The three men, who were familiar with the motorcycle taxi driver, admitted they intervened to help their fellow Thai citizen, but acknowledged that they had acted excessively.

Lt. Col. Arut expressed his concern after viewing the disturbing video, stating that such violent behavior is unacceptable, especially toward tourists, who are crucial to Pattaya’s economy. He emphasized that this type of incident tarnishes the city’s image as a tourist destination. He further urged the public to report any similar incidents immediately, regardless of the tourist’s actions, and advised against resorting to violent group behavior to resolve conflicts.

The injured tourist is currently receiving medical care, and he is expected to file a formal complaint later. Pattaya police continue to search for the remaining individuals involved in the incident, with plans to pursue legal action against all responsible parties.































