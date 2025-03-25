Urgent fix needed for long-standing street light outage in village areas of East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Phinyo Homklun, Mayor of Nong Plalai Subdistrict, visited the area around the street which cuts through Phon Thep 6 and Phon Thep 8 villages in Nong Plalai, to address the long-standing streetlight issue. The street lights, which had been out for over a year, were found to have been disconnected due to improper power usage requests by the village project.

Mayor Phinyo examined the situation after receiving numerous complaints from villagers. The lights, which once illuminated the 1-kilometer stretch of road, have been off, causing safety concerns and accidents along this heavily trafficked route.







The power cut was discovered to be the result of an incorrect procedure when the project applied for electricity. While the village isn’t required to pay for the electricity due to its public usage, a proper meter installation is needed to prevent illegal use for other activities. Mayor Phinyo emphasized the importance of this road, which serves over 100 households in the area.

The local government has swiftly requested the installation of a power meter from the electricity department and anticipates that the lights will be restored within the next three months to ensure the safety of residents and visitors in the area.



























