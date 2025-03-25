Calls for Pattaya to take strict action as Phuket actively tackles issues of foreign women offering services

PATTAYA, Thailand – Phuket Immigration officials arrested five foreign women for offering services in Soi Bangla area of Patong Beach, Phuket, tarnishing the province’s tourism image. The women, all from Uganda, were apprehended after being observed soliciting male foreign tourists. The arrest followed complaints from the public about the negative impact on Phuket’s tourism.

According to the authorities, the women admitted to offering services to tourists and were charged under the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act, B.E. 2539 (1996). They were informed that they would face deportation, and their permission to stay in Thailand was revoked.







Phuket Immigration officials emphasized their commitment to maintaining the integrity of the tourism industry and public order by ensuring that foreign individuals involved in illegal activities are removed from the country.

In response to this issue, local citizens have voiced their concerns, with many urging for more stringent action against women involved in offering such services, not only in Phuket but in other tourist hotspots like Pattaya. Public reactions have highlighted that similar incidents, where women solicit on busy streets like in Pattaya’s Soi Buakhao and along the beach, should also be addressed swiftly.

Comments from the public included a call for Pattaya to take strict action like Phuket, urging that it’s time to clean up these areas for the sake of tourism. Many also pointed out that the authorities in Pattaya should be more vigilant as there are numerous women openly offering services without any consequences. The general sentiment is that Pattaya should follow Phuket’s lead and deport those involved in such activities to preserve its image.

In conclusion, while Phuket is actively addressing these issues, similar actions are needed in Pattaya to maintain the area’s reputation as a clean, safe, and respectable destination for both local and international tourists. The call for swift, decisive actions to combat illegal activities is crucial in ensuring the long-term success of Pattaya’s tourism sector.



























