Thailand sets 2022 as ‘the Year of Booster Shots’

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called for strict disease controls to contain Omicron outbreaks and wanted next year to be the year of booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the government spokesman.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the government spokesman, said the prime minister ordered health officials and police to intensify surveillance and observation on Thai and foreign arrivals to make sure that they complied with disease control measures.







“The prime minister in his capacity as the director of CCSA (Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration) ordered all measures to contain the transmission of COVID-19, especially its Omicron variant. He also ordered faster COVID-19 vaccination including the inoculation of booster shots for target and vulnerable groups. Besides, understanding must be created with those who reject vaccination so that they will realize the benefits of inoculation. Next year will be the year of booster shots for Thai people and there will be relevant campaigns,” Mr. Thanakorn said.



He also said that a sub-committee on immunity promotion approved fourth jabs for officials in close contact with COVID-19 cases and immune-compromised patients as well as voluntary COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11.

Today the country logged 2,940 new COVID-19 cases comprising 2,798 cases found at hospitals and 125 cases detected via mass testing. Fifty-three new cases were among inmates. Meanwhile, 2,798 cases fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals. Since April 1, there have been 2,114,760 cases of full recovery.

Over the past 24 hours, 38,314 patients were receiving treatment at hospitals and there were 30 new fatalities.

The government spokesman also said that the government had to suspend Test & Go and Sandbox entry programs to contain Omicron outbreaks. (TNA)

















































