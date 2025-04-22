Pattaya police officer receives praise for saving 7-year-old girl trapped in condo room by climbing balcony

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Col. Anek Srathongyu, the Police Chief of Pattaya, presented a reward to Pol. Lance Corporal Withun Thammachat, a member of the Pattaya Police’s Prevention and Suppression Unit, in recognition of his courageous efforts to help a 7-year-old girl in distress. This act of bravery was part of the “Do Good, Receive Reward” initiative, led by Police General Kittirat Phanphut, the Commander of the Royal Thai Police, to encourage dedication and service among officers.







The incident occurred when authorities were alerted about a young girl trying to climb across balconies at a condominium on Soi Pratumnak 4, Pattaya. The girl was unable to reach her parents, as the door was locked, and was frightened upon waking up to find herself alone. Pol. Lance Corporal Withun responded to the call and quickly scaled the balcony of the fourth floor to rescue the child, ensuring her safety without any harm.

The police officer’s quick thinking and commitment to his duty helped prevent what could have been a dangerous situation for the child.

































