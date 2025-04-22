Pattaya Mayor welcomes the Narcotics Control Board for a visit and demonstration of CCR technology

By Pattaya Mail
Mayor Poramet Ngamphichit welcomed the Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) delegation to explore the city’s crime surveillance innovations on April 21

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet welcomed a delegation from the Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), led by Suwit Tharathakoon, Director of the Strategic Office, standing in as Acting Secretary-General of the ONCB. The visit included a tour to observe the advanced crime surveillance system, located at Pattaya City Hall.

The ONCB’s Strategic Office is responsible for national policies and plans aimed at combating and solving drug-related issues. As part of their professional development program from April 21-22, they are holding a training session for staff at the Pinnacle Grand Jomtien Resort, Pattaya, designed to promote ethics, anti-corruption culture, and the application of digital technologies to enhance drug prevention and resolution.



Pattaya was chosen as a key learning destination due to its capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, with the goal of integrating these innovations into the ONCB’s work. The visiting team of 50 officials explored Pattaya’s Command & Control Room (CCR), located on the second floor of the City Hall. This high-tech room plans and coordinates operations across various police stations and agencies, ensuring public and tourist safety throughout the city.

Mayor Poramet emphasized the city’s role in fostering technological advancements and collaboration in law enforcement to strengthen safety measures in Pattaya.

The ONCB delegation toured Pattaya’s Command & Control Room (CCR), learning how AI technologies enhance crime surveillance and public safety.

ONCB staff participated in a professional development program, with a focus on applying digital technologies and promoting anti-corruption ethics in drug prevention efforts.


Pattaya was recognized for its potential to educate ONCB officials on AI technologies, aiming to improve drug prevention strategies and organizational work.














