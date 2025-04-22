Pattaya Mayor welcomes the Narcotics Control Board for a visit and demonstration of CCR technology

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet welcomed a delegation from the Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), led by Suwit Tharathakoon, Director of the Strategic Office, standing in as Acting Secretary-General of the ONCB. The visit included a tour to observe the advanced crime surveillance system, located at Pattaya City Hall.

The ONCB’s Strategic Office is responsible for national policies and plans aimed at combating and solving drug-related issues. As part of their professional development program from April 21-22, they are holding a training session for staff at the Pinnacle Grand Jomtien Resort, Pattaya, designed to promote ethics, anti-corruption culture, and the application of digital technologies to enhance drug prevention and resolution.







Pattaya was chosen as a key learning destination due to its capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, with the goal of integrating these innovations into the ONCB’s work. The visiting team of 50 officials explored Pattaya’s Command & Control Room (CCR), located on the second floor of the City Hall. This high-tech room plans and coordinates operations across various police stations and agencies, ensuring public and tourist safety throughout the city.

Mayor Poramet emphasized the city’s role in fostering technological advancements and collaboration in law enforcement to strengthen safety measures in Pattaya.





































