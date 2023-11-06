Drunken brawl unleashes chaos with broken glass and blood

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a late-night drama in Sattahip on November 4, a boozy dispute turned chaotic when floor tiles and broken glass became unconventional weapons in a scuffle between friends. Narit Kabsoi, 31, emerged with lacerations near his upper lip and cheek, triggering a swift response from neighbours who played first responders.







The intoxicated culprit, Nopakit Ma-in, found himself in a messy situation, surrounded by pools of blood and confusion. As investigators piece together the shards of this tipsy tale, Nopakit’s denial of involvement seems as blurry as the night’s events. Police are scratching their heads trying to unravel the mystery behind Sattahip’s tipsy tussle.



























