Pattaya to host beach parade for Miss Grand Thailand 2026 winner on April 17

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials are preparing for a major beachfront celebration parade to honor the winner of Miss Grand Thailand 2026, set to take place on April 17 along Pattaya Beach.

On April 7, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet met with event organizers at City Hall to review preparations for the upcoming parade. The meeting focused on coordination plans to ensure a smooth, safe, and visually impactful procession along the beachfront route.

The Miss Grand Chonburi organizing committee confirmed that the event will celebrate the success of Chonburi’s representative, ‘Ning’ Pattama Jitsawad, who won the national Miss Grand Thailand 2026 crown, while also promoting Pattaya and Chonburi on a national stage.

Scheduled for Friday, April 17 at 3:30 PM, the parade will begin at the Central Pattaya intersection and proceed along Beach Road toward Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya. Authorities will temporarily close one lane along the beachfront to facilitate the procession and minimize traffic disruption while ensuring public safety.

Organizers have requested full support from the city in traffic management, safety measures, and coordination along the route.

Mayor Poramet said Pattaya is fully ready to support the event, adding that the parade will bring color to the city, boost tourism atmosphere, and celebrate a major national achievement for Chonburi’s representative.































