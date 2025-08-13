Pattaya Police maintain safe nightlife by enforcing venue hours and age restrictions

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a concerted effort to maintain safety and order in Pattaya’s nightlife scene, police officers from Pattaya City Police Station teamed up with the Banglamung District officials to conduct surprise inspections at local pubs and clubs. Their primary focus is to enforce time limits for operating hours and to prevent the presence of illicit drugs and underage patrons.







During the long holiday on August 11 and 12, the authorities carried out multiple raids targeting venues suspected of violating the city’s entertainment regulations, including staying open beyond permitted hours and allowing entry to minors. The joint teams, led by Deputy Superintendent Sirivat Kachamat and Banglamung District Chief Natthapop Yomjinda, inspected popular venues on Pattaya Third Road. Venues outside designated relaxed zones are prohibited from operating past midnight, while those in designated zones may remain open until 2 a.m.

During the inspections, officers promptly stopped music and activities when venues were found operating past curfew, enforced lighting regulations, and conducted ID checks and drug tests on patrons and staff. In one operation, no underage visitors were found, and only one individual tested positive for drug use, who was subsequently taken into rehabilitation.



The ongoing crackdown forms part of the government’s “No Drugs, No Dealers” policy and the “5-Free” initiative, aiming to create a safer nightlife environment for tourists and locals alike. Authorities have warned that any venue found harboring drugs or allowing underage patrons will face severe penalties, including possible closure for up to five years as recommended to the Chonburi Governor.

Local feedback has shown mixed reactions, with some expressing frustration over the disruptions caused by enforcement actions but recognizing the importance of maintaining a secure environment for all. The police have committed to continued random inspections and cooperation with business owners to balance safety with vibrant nightlife culture in Pattaya.



































