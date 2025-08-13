Pattaya locals urge parking hour extensions and fair enforcement after Bali Hai action

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya authorities have stepped up measures to stop groups of people misleading visitors near Bali Hai Pier by falsely claiming the city’s parking garage is full or inaccessible, and directing drivers to private parking lots with inflated fees.

About 10 individuals, both men and women, were reported using megaphones to lure drivers from the Bali Hai hill slope down to the parking building entrance, offering private parking charging up to 300 baht per day—much higher than the city’s automated parking garage fees of 30 baht per hour or 250 baht per day. The city garage features 24-hour staff, automated lifts, and weather protection.







Mayor Poramet Ngampichet ordered a strict ban on soliciting parking customers and installed two tents and metal fences along the road to prevent disruptions to visitors.

Pattaya Special Affairs officers, city police, and tourist police inspected the area and found no evidence of megaphone solicitation during their rounds. To assist visitors, Pattaya continues to offer free “Blue Zone” parking on weekends and long holidays near Bali Hai Pier.



Some residents have called for extending Blue Zone parking hours until 9 p.m., citing early closures at 5 p.m. near the Pattaya City sign. Others expressed concerns that heavy enforcement could harm local businesses and questioned the presence and duties of security personnel.

Earlier Report: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/the-gang-is-back-at-bali-hai-pattaya-officials-turn-blind-eye-as-tourists-complain-of-parking-scams-513718







































