Drowning victim saved at Pattaya Beach as officials urge public to watch out for each other

By Pattaya Mail
0
260
Rescue teams swiftly respond to a drowning incident near Soi 6, Pattaya Beach, providing emergency aid and transport to hospital.

PATTAYA, Thailand – A potentially fatal incident was swiftly averted when local officials and rescue teams responded to a report of a drowning near Soi 6 on Pattaya Beach, August 12.

At around midnight, Pattaya municipal officers received an urgent alert from concerned bystanders that a swimmer had lost consciousness in the water. Responding quickly, officers coordinated with the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rescue volunteers who arrived promptly at the scene.

The rescue team administered immediate first aid to the unconscious individual before arranging transport via an advanced ambulance to a nearby hospital for further medical care.



Authorities used the incident as a reminder to the public about water safety precautions. They urged beachgoers to swim responsibly, wear life jackets where possible, and look out for one another. Officials also strongly cautioned against allowing intoxicated individuals to enter the water, stressing that vigilance is essential to prevent tragedies.

This quick response highlights Pattaya’s commitment to public safety amid its bustling beach tourism scene, especially during the busy holiday season.

Authorities urge beachgoers to prioritize safety by wearing life jackets and monitoring each other, especially avoiding swimming while intoxicated.

Quick action by municipal officers and rescue volunteers prevents tragedy during a busy holiday at Pattaya’s popular beach.















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR