Thailand gears up for year-long celebration to mark His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary

Thailand is gearing up for a year-long celebration in 2024 to mark His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary on July 28, 2024. The Public Relations Committee, led by Prime Minister’s Office Minister Puangpet Chunlaiad, has outlined a series of events and public relations efforts for this national occasion.

The celebration, officially titled “The Celebration on the Auspicious Occasion of His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary 28th July 2024,” will feature a range of activities throughout the year. Government agencies, the private sector, and citizens are invited to participate in demonstrating their loyalty and appreciation.







Central to the celebrations will be the display of His Majesty the King’s portraits, ceremonial objects, Thai flags, and the event’s emblem. Buildings across Thailand will be adorned with yellow and white drapes to mark the occasion.

A comprehensive communication plan is in place, aiming to reach the public through various channels. This includes documentaries, information dissemination, and a host of activities related to the event. All government units have been instructed to coordinate their plans with the Public Relations Department (PRD) to ensure a cohesive approach to the celebrations.







Organizations interested in utilizing the official emblem for the event must seek approval from the Emblem Usage Screening Committee at the Prime Minister’s Office. For more information and application forms, they can contact the office at phone numbers 02-2834789-91, 02-2834775, 02-2834787, 02-2834780, send a fax to 02-2834809–10, or use the QR Code provided by the office. (NNT)

































