Pattaya police intensify crackdown on traffic light violations at pedestrian crossings

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police have initiated a rigorous enforcement campaign targeting motorists and motorcyclists who violate traffic signals at pedestrian crossings, addressing a dangerous trend that poses significant risks to both life and property.

The campaign began on August 9, with a traffic enforcement operation outside Pattaya City Hall on North Pattaya Road, an area notorious for traffic signal violations. Pol. Lt. Col. Phanupong Nimsuwan, Chief of the Pattaya Traffic Police, expressed concern over the frequency of incidents where drivers blatantly ignore traffic signals at pedestrian crossings near the city hall.

“This marks the first day of a more aggressive approach to traffic regulation,” Pol. Lt. Col. Phanupong stated. “Our goal is to identify and target other high-risk areas in Pattaya where violations are common, ensuring that similar enforcement measures are applied to prevent road accidents.”

The public reaction to this crackdown has been largely positive, with many residents and tourists sharing their own experiences with Pattaya’s traffic issues. One local commenter highlighted the confusion tourists face when vehicles fail to stop at pedestrian crossings, calling on authorities to repair broken crossing lights along the beachfront.

Another resident voiced concerns about the Soi Buakhao intersection on Central Road, noting that motorcyclists often stop for pedestrians only to be rear-ended by following vehicles. While many have praised the enforcement efforts, there is also a strong call for public awareness campaigns to promote safer driving habits.

Despite the support, the initiative has also sparked frustration over other unresolved traffic issues in Pattaya, such as illegal parking on Second Road and congestion caused by parked vehicles. Residents are urging authorities to extend stricter enforcement to key intersections and pedestrian crossings across the city, reflecting a broader demand for improved road safety.

Pol. Lt. Col. Phanupong assured the public, stating, “The Pattaya Traffic Police are committed to continuing these efforts, addressing the community’s concerns, and ensuring that traffic laws are strictly enforced to protect both drivers and pedestrians.”





































