Pattaya Police increase nighttime patrols to prevent street racing and loud exhaust vehicles

PATTAYA, Thailand – Na Jomtien Police Station launched intensified patrols to prevent criminal activities, maintain public order, and curb street racing on public roads on March 19. The operation focused on the area in front of Nong Nooch Garden Pattaya on Sukhumvit Road, heading towards Sattahip.

This proactive measure aims to improve public safety by tackling common issues, such as loud exhaust noise from motorcycles and illegal street racing. The authorities are specifically targeting vehicles with noisy exhausts and those without registration plates as part of their strict policy to reduce disturbances in the community.







As part of the crackdown, police are taking a zero-tolerance approach, with operations designed to catch offenders in the act. The policy includes fines, seizures, and arrests for violators, with no exceptions.

Na Jomtien police will continue their nightly patrols to control the situation and ensure the community remains peaceful. They urge the public to report any illegal activities immediately to the authorities.























