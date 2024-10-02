Pattaya police honours retiring officers in heartfelt ceremony

On October 1, Pattaya City Police Station held a retirement ceremony honouring five officers who have reached retirement age in 2024 and three officers recognized in the 25th personnel adjustment program for 2025. The event, presided over by Pol. Col. Navin Theerawit, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, took place at the police station in Chonburi and was attended by Chairat Rakthong, Chairman of the Police Station’s Advisory Committee, along with numerous colleagues and fellow officers.







Pol. Col. Navin expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the retirees, acknowledging their significant achievements and unwavering dedication throughout their careers. “These individuals have played crucial roles in advancing the work of the station, earning respect and trust from the public,” he said. He emphasized the importance of their knowledge, skills, and experience in supporting the station’s operations, stating that while retirement marks the end of their official duties, their commitment to serving society and the nation will never fade.

During the ceremony, plaques and framed photographs were presented to the five retirees and three officers involved in the personnel adjustment program as tokens of appreciation. The event culminated in a sword arch ceremony held in the front parking lot of Pattaya City Police Station, creating an atmosphere filled with joy and warmth as colleagues celebrated the contributions of the retiring officers.





































