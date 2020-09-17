Pattaya police foil ‘bank robbery’ in 20 minutes

Pattaya police practiced their response to a bank robbery, running a realistic drill at the Government Savings Bank.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The scenario called for two robbers holding up the GSB in North Pattaya using a motorbike with no license plate. The hoodlums parked in front and used handguns to hold up the tellers and force customers to the ground.

They escaped with the cash in less than a minute.

Police sprang into action, responding to the silent alarm with patrol and investigative officers fanning out to intercept the fleeing robbers.









Checkpoints were set up and, after 20 minutes, officers tracked down the robbers four kilometers away in South Pattaya.

Pattaya deputy police chief Pol. Lt. Col. Nitat Weanpradub said the exercise was necessary to keep skills sharp and ensure coordination and cooperation.

He said similar crime-prevention scenarios will be practiced monthly.

Loading…











