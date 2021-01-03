Pattaya-area police track shop burglar

Nongprue police are using security-camera photos to try to identify a man who broke into a Pattaya-area shop after Christmas.

Kiatisak Tupimai, 32, filed his complaint Jan. 1 about the Dec. 27 burglary at the Poonsub Kankha store on Soi Marb Songkaimuay.

Video showed that, about 11:30 p.m., the bandit cut power to the front of the stop, peeled back a galvanized fence and pried open the door to the store. After ransacking the shop, he went to the office, took some property and escaped when the alarm went off.

























