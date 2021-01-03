Pattaya-area police track shop burglar

By Pattaya Mail
Photos from CCTV footage show that the thief broke into the shop at around 11.30pm on Dec 27.

Nongprue police are using security-camera photos to try to identify a man who broke into a Pattaya-area shop after Christmas.

Kiatisak Tupimai, 32, filed his complaint Jan. 1 about the Dec. 27 burglary at the Poonsub Kankha store on Soi Marb Songkaimuay.

Video showed that, about 11:30 p.m., the bandit cut power to the front of the stop, peeled back a galvanized fence and pried open the door to the store. After ransacking the shop, he went to the office, took some property and escaped when the alarm went off.

More CCTV footage shows how the thief entered the shop.



Kiatisak Tupimai, Poonsub Kankha shop’s owner, showed where the burglar cut the power to gain entrance.



The unidentified burglar cut the wire mesh to get into the shop.





