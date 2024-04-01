Brazen underwear thefts plunge Naklua community into fear

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Soi Sawangfa 2 in Naklua, are grappling with fear and frustration after a troubling series of events involving a young man cycling through the area stealing undergarments.







Ms. Buakham Banjongjaem, a 45-year-old resident, recounted the distressing encounters to reporters. The young man, who appears to be struggling with mental health issues, has been targeting residents’ possessions almost daily, showing no regard for consequences. His brazen acts of theft and indecency have left the community in a state of anxiety, especially considering the presence of vulnerable individuals, including children and women.







In an attempt to stop the perpetrator, residents pursued him on motorcycles and captured video evidence of his actions, which have been handed over to police in hopes of swift intervention to protect the community from further harm.



































