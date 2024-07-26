Pattaya police crackdown on boisterous Middle Eastern bikers

PATTAYA, Thailand – In response to increasing disturbances caused by foreign nationals, Pattaya City police intensified their control and preventive measures on the night of July 24. The operation, which began at 11 p.m., targeted Kuwaiti tourists engaging in reckless motorcycle riding, honking horns, and revving engines, which have significantly disrupted local residents.







Police set up checkpoints at both ends of Soi Yensabai in South Pattaya. These checkpoints aimed to stop and inspect foreign riders, emphasizing instruction and warnings against reckless behaviour, including dangerous driving and excessive noise that disturbs the community.

The operation led to the enforcement of traffic laws, resulting in several tourists being fined. Additionally, about ten motorcycles were seized for further inspection. Alongside traffic law enforcement, police conducted searches for illegal items, such as drugs and firearms of which none were discovered.

This initiative highlights the ongoing efforts of Pattaya City police to maintain public order and ensure the safety and tranquillity of the local community. Authorities urge all visitors to respect local laws and customs to avoid similar enforcement actions in the future.





































