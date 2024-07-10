Pattaya police crack down on illegally parked motorcycles outside Terminal 21

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City launched a campaign to reclaim sidewalks outside the Terminal 21 shopping mall on North Pattaya Road on July 9. This initiative addresses the persistent issue of vehicles being parked on sidewalks and to inform and seek cooperation from the public.







Public response to the initiative has been largely positive, with many expressing support. One resident commented that the campaign was excellent and suggested it would be even better if enforced daily. Another emphasized that sidewalks should be for pedestrians and recommended installing permanent signs along the streets to prohibit parking on sidewalks, advocating for heavy fines to correct the lack of discipline and over-reliance on convenience.

Some residents voiced specific concerns, such as the situation in Soi Arunotai on Central Pattaya Road, where cars park on both sides of the road, made it difficult for vehicles to pass and for pedestrians to walk. Others highlighted the need for inspections at night, not just during the day, as they frequently see baht-busses, taxis, and motorcycles parked illegally.

Issues were also raised at the Chaimongkol Temple intersection and the beachfront road, where some motorcycle rental shops park in no-parking zones, preventing tourists from parking when they visit Pattaya Beach. There were calls to address motorcycle taxis and motorcycles parked on sidewalks throughout Pattaya and to reclaim the U-turn area in front of the Rung Rueang Pattaya bus station on North Pattaya Road.

Concerns were raised about the lack of enforcement against baht-busses parked in no-parking zones, with one resident noting the high number of violations. Additionally, residents requested inspections in areas such as Photisarn Road and Naklua market.

Earlier Report: Pattaya City urged to tackle motorcycle parking woes





































