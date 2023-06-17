Daring robbers strike water dispenser booth in Huay Yai

Sittichai Cheulee, 54, and his wife came forward to urge the authorities at Huay Yai police station to find the perpetrator of a daring robbery that occurred at a drinking water dispenser booth located in front of their convenience store.

The incident, which took place on June 10, went unnoticed until the following morning when the couple discovered that the padlock on the water dispenser cabinet had been tampered with.







Upon further inspection, they found that the cabinet had been unlocked, and all the money inside, amounting to 13,000 baht, was missing. Reviewing the CCTV footage, they were able to identify two male suspects arriving on a motorcycle. Surprisingly, the culprits effortlessly unlocked the cabinet using a key, removed the cash box, and quickly fled the scene.







Sittichai and his wife expressed their dismay at becoming victims of such a robbery, especially since they have family members who serve as police officers. They emphasized the need for the community to remain vigilant and thoroughly inspect their belongings. Additionally, they called on the police to diligently pursue the case within the confines of the law, seeking justice for the crime committed against them.















