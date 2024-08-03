Pattaya police continue to crack down on noisy middle-eastern motorcyclists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police are intensifying efforts to address disturbances caused by middle-eastern motorcyclists in Soi Yensabai, South Pattaya. The campaign aims to curb disruptive behaviour, including excessive horn honking and loud engine revving, which has been a source of annoyance for local residents.







On August 2, Pol. Lt. Col. Panupong Nimsuwan, Traffic Inspector, spearheaded a team of patrol and traffic police officers in setting up checkpoints at both ends of Soi Yensabai. The initiative focused on monitoring the behaviour of middle-eastern motorcyclists, emphasizing public relations efforts to educate them on the consequences of reckless driving and loud noises that disrupt the community.







In addition to addressing behavioural issues, police conducted searches for illegal items such as drugs and firearms. No contraband was discovered during the operation.

The police also engaged with rental vehicle operators, stressing the importance of adhering to legal requirements. Operators were reminded to verify tourists’ driver’s licenses and ensure that rented motorcycles are not modified, reinforcing the need for compliance with traffic laws.





































