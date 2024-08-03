South Korean national arrested in Pattaya on drug trafficking charges

PATTAYA, Thailand – A South Korean national suspected of being involved in a drug smuggling ring was arrested in Pattaya on August 1. The arrest was executed by a team of police officers led by Pol. Col. Napaspong Khositsuriyamani, Superintendent of Chonburi Immigration.







Mr Jin Tae Choi, a 40-year-old South Korean, was arrested at a restaurant on Pattaya 3rd Road, North Pattaya. The arrest followed charges of overstaying his visa and a Red Notice from Interpol regarding his alleged involvement in a major drug trafficking ring that used Thailand as a central hub for its operations.

Korean authorities had previously arrested members of the transnational drug ring at Incheon International Airport in South Korea, seizing 600 grams of ketamine. Investigations revealed that the gang had smuggled drugs five times, with Mr Choi orchestrating and supplying the drugs from Thailand.









Chonburi Immigration, working with Interpol, received information that Mr Choi was hiding in Pattaya. After an investigation, he was located at a restaurant and arrested. Mr Choi admitted to being named in the Interpol warrant and confessed to receiving drugs from a Thai national, Mr Freeo, who had committed suicide after personal issues. Mr Choi then handed the drugs over to the smuggling team, which transported them to South Korea.

Initially charged with overstaying his visa, Mr Choi will be detained and deported to South Korea for further legal proceedings. He will also be blacklisted from re-entering Thailand.





































