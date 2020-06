Nongprue Municipality and the Paidi Clinic provided stipends for families with special-needs children.

Mayor Mai Chaiyanit opened the June 18 ceremony with Yongyod Kodphuthorn, field manager for the clinic, which donated 20,000 baht for the payments.







Forty families with special needs children received 500 baht each. Nongprue also donated face masks, hand sanitizer and soy milk to each family.