Pattaya Police bust Chinese ketamine lab as suspect flushes chemicals

PATTAYA, Thailand – A joint force of more than 40 officers raided a luxury housing estate in Huai Yai, Banglamung District, on October 31, uncovering what appeared to be a ketamine production site linked to a Chinese criminal network.

The operation followed the arrest of several Chinese nationals two days earlier for producing “K-pods” — ketamine-laced vape cartridges — in the Pattaya area. Acting on the lead, officers stormed two nearby homes suspected of being used as drug and chemical labs.







At the first house, police arrested two Chinese men and one Vietnamese woman. Officers seized more than 500 grams of crystal meth and ketamine, several drug-taking devices, and two K-pods. One of the men, Kai Yu, 38, admitted ownership of the drugs but claimed they were for personal use, insisting he was not a dealer.

At the second house, officers were stunned when Suang Qi, 46, sprinted into an upstairs bathroom and frantically poured brown liquid chemicals into the toilet in an attempt to destroy evidence. Inside, police found a chemical production setup with labels in Chinese, as well as large quantities of chemicals including sodium and methanol. Forensic teams are now analyzing the substances.



Suang Qi claimed he was only house-sitting for a Taiwanese employer who “ran a chemical business” and told him to flush everything if police ever arrived.

The raid was part of a wider crackdown ordered by Pol. Lt. Gen. Chatchai Surachetpong, Commander of Provincial Police Region 2, targeting Chinese criminal syndicates operating in Chonburi and nearby provinces. Authorities believe the lab was being used to manufacture ketamine for distribution across the region and that a larger network remains active. Police are now tracking the alleged Taiwanese ringleader and other associates still on the run.



































