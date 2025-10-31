Pattaya pushes ahead with Phase 2 drainage tunnel to ease flooding along railway road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet inspected progress on the Phase 2 drainage system construction along the eastern side of the railway road on October 31, as part of the city’s long-term water management plan to combat recurring floods in key urban areas.

The project, currently 47% complete, focuses on improving flood resilience through the installation of a large-capacity underground drainage pipeline and new pump stations. The latest milestone involved the “tunnel pulling” technique, allowing the 5.3-kilometer drainage pipeline to be laid from Wat Tham Samakkhi Intersection to Huai Yai Intersection without opening the road surface — minimizing traffic disruption and environmental impact.







Mayor Poramet said the upgraded system will significantly improve water flow capacity, helping to prevent flooding in residential and commercial areas while enhancing Pattaya’s image as a livable and tourist-friendly city. The project is expected to be completed by early 2027.

Local residents have shared their own feedback online, urging city officials to also inspect nearby roads and clogged drains:

“Please check the surface of Second and Third Roads too.”

“The drain near the old Tops in Central Pattaya is blocked with cement debris from a recent pipe repair.”

“You started digging fast — now finish fast too.”

















































