Pattaya police, bureaucrats team up to silence loud bikes

Nongprue administrators and police are working together to clamp down on loud, modified motorbikes and illegal street racing.

Mayor Mai Chaiyanit kicked off the campaign at the subdistrict office with Nongprue police chief Pol. Col. Chidecha Songhong.

Tripob Boonchob, head of Law Enforcement for Bang Khen District in Bangkok told the group of police and bureaucrats about how authorities in the capital are using health inspections of motorcycle garages and retail stores to also check for modified parts. Nongprue police briefed the crowd on applicable laws.

Mai said that street racing is dangerous for riders and others on the roads and the noise pollution created by the loud motorbikes are very annoying and a constant source of noise complaints.











