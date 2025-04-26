Pattaya Police arrest Uzbek national smuggling fake dollars across borders

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Pattaya have arrested a 31-year-old Uzbek national for smuggling counterfeit U.S. dollars into the country and attempting to exchange them for Thai baht to fund his tourism activities in Pattaya. The suspect, identified as Mr. Iskandarkhuja Farkhodkhuj Akbarkhujaev, was caught at a hotel in central Pattaya, where police found $3,000 in fake U.S. dollar bills.

According to Colonel Anek Sathongyoo, Police Chief of Pattaya City Police Station, authorities received a report from a local exchange shop that a foreign tourist had attempted to exchange counterfeit dollars. The suspect had presented U.S. $100 bills, totaling about 80,000 Thai baht. After the exchange shop confirmed that the bills were counterfeit, police began their investigation. Surveillance footage and identification documents were used to track down the suspect.







Police officers located Mr. Akbarkhujaev at a hotel in the Nongprue area, where he was staying in room 2202. Upon searching his room, police discovered a money exchange slip and the counterfeit dollar bills hidden in his bag. The suspect admitted to bringing the fake currency from Turkey for his expenses during his stay in Thailand, intending to exchange it for Thai baht and other currencies.

Mr. Akbarkhujaev was arrested and charged with possessing counterfeit U.S. currency with intent to use it. The fake bills, totaling $3,000, were seized as evidence along with video footage of the exchange. Police have warned local business owners to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

Colonel Anek also advised money exchange businesses to report any suspected counterfeit transactions immediately to local authorities.

































