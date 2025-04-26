PATTAYA, Thailand – For many long-term visitors, Pattaya has evolved over the years, but not necessarily in the way they had hoped. While the city continues to promote itself as a vibrant tourist destination with a “family-friendly” image, the reality on the streets often tells a very different story.

Seasonal residents of Pattaya are speaking out about the ongoing safety and image issues that plague the city.

One frustrated visitor, who has spent years in the area, expressed deep dissatisfaction with the disconnect between the official portrayal of Pattaya and the everyday experiences they witness. According to this visitor, Pattaya’s image is increasingly defined by crime, disorder, and a lack of meaningful change.







“The city’s attempts to promote a family-friendly image are at odds with what’s really happening. Every day, you see robberies, gambling, accidents, assaults, and a host of other unsavory activities. This is not the ideal destination for tourists, and it’s frustrating to see the city keep pushing a narrative that doesn’t match the reality.”

Pattaya’s reputation, once built around its beaches and nightlife, has become synonymous with much darker elements, according to this long-term visitor. From petty thefts by katoeys (transgender women), to violent altercations involving both locals and tourists, to public intoxication and illegal medical practices, the issues seem to be widespread and ongoing. These problems are further compounded by reports of organized crime, drug use, and dangerous driving, leaving many questioning if Pattaya’s city officials are truly addressing these concerns.

“Pattaya has always had a reputation for being a bit wild, but it seems like it’s gotten worse over the years,” said the visitor. “I’ve seen it all — from tourists getting scammed to people being physically attacked. It’s not the kind of place you want to bring your family, yet that’s the image the city keeps selling to the public.”

Despite Pattaya’s efforts to highlight more family-friendly activities, such as promoting its beaches, theme parks, and cultural attractions, the visitor argues that these marketing campaigns are simply not enough to change the current environment.



For many who have lived in the city for years, the frustration is clear. They believe that Pattaya needs to address the root causes of its problems, rather than merely cover them up. More visible and effective law enforcement, better regulation of nightlife activities, and stricter oversight of businesses are just some of the solutions proposed by frustrated visitors and residents.

In addition to these safety concerns, the visitor also stressed that local government initiatives should not just focus on tourism promotion but should also work towards creating a more peaceful and safe environment for both tourists and long-term residents alike.

City Hall, according to the visitor, needs to be more proactive in addressing these issues, as simply brushing them under the rug will not change Pattaya’s reputation. It’s time for the city to stop putting lipstick on a pig and face the real challenges head-on, working to improve both the safety and quality of life for everyone in the community.





































