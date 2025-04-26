Mentally disturbed man arrested after brutal beachside assault in Sattahip

PATTAYA, Thailand – Sattahip Police Station received a report of a woman being violently assaulted near the beach in front of Abhakornkiatiwong Hospital, Sattahip Naval Base. Police patrol officers, rescue teams, and medical staff were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, authorities found a 52-year-old woman, later identified as Namnong Samsi, with a severe head wound caused by a blunt wooden object. She was bleeding profusely, and first responders quickly provided emergency treatment before transferring her to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital for further care.







Witnesses reported that the attacker appeared to be a homeless man exhibiting signs of mental instability. He assaulted the victim without any apparent motive before fleeing to a nearby bus stop near the lighthouse roundabout, across from the TTB Bank at Sattahip Market.

Sattahip police swiftly located the suspect, but during the attempted arrest, he resisted and fought back. Officers were forced to use physical force to subdue him. The suspect was successfully apprehended and has been taken for a psychiatric evaluation. Legal proceedings are now underway.

































