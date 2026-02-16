Pattaya Police arrest suspect in drug use case following viral beachside clip

PATTAYA, Thailand — Officers from Pattaya City Police Station have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with illegal drug use after a video circulated widely on social media earlier this week.

The suspect, identified as Mr. A (alias), was taken into custody on February 14, at a location along the beachside road opposite Mae Sri Ruen restaurant.







Police informed the suspect of the charge of using a Category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) in violation of Thai law.

The arrest followed online reports and viral footage titled “Transgender Woman Seen Using Ice on the Beach,” which surfaced on social media on February 12, prompting police to launch an investigation.



After the arrest, the suspect was handed over to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to addressing drug-related offenses and maintaining public order in Pattaya, particularly in key tourist areas.



































