Three rescued after 20-ton squid fishing boat sinks off Sattahip shore near Koh Rang Kwian

PATTAYA, Thailand – Three crew members were rescued in dramatic conditions late Sunday night, February 15, after a squid fishing boat sank near Koh Rang Kwian, in Sattahip district, Chonburi province.

At around 11:00 p.m., rescue authorities received an emergency call reporting a fishing vessel sinking near the island. Marine rescue teams immediately dispatched a rescue boat and water rescue personnel to the scene.







Upon arrival, responders found the vessel “Tor. Larp Duangporn,” a squid fishing boat weighing approximately 20 tons, submerged in the sea. Three crew members were discovered floating in the water amid darkness and rough waves. All were safely brought aboard the rescue boat and transported back to shore.

The boat’s captain, Watchara Phoolshuay, 21, told authorities that while returning to shore, seawater rapidly leaked into the vessel, causing it to lose balance, capsize, and eventually sink. He and the two other crew members managed to stay afloat by clinging to floating objects while waiting for help.



Initial reports confirmed one crew member sustained injuries after being struck, suffering a cut to the eyebrow. Rescue personnel provided first aid before sending the injured man for further medical treatment. The other two crew members were reported safe.

Authorities are continuing to assess the incident and the condition of the vessel.



































