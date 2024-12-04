Pattaya police arrest gold shop thief after swift 24-hour manhunt

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police apprehended a man who stole a gold ring from a jewelry shop at South Pattaya’s Tukcom Mall on December 1. The suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Boon Wongsawang, confessed to committing the crime to fund his gambling addiction, drug use, and to buy a new phone for his girlfriend.

The incident occurred when Boon entered the shop pretending to browse gold rings. Upon selecting a one-baht-weight gold ring, he fled the store. He attempted to evade capture by discarding his jacket and escaping on a motorbike. Despite his efforts, police tracked him down using CCTV footage and tips from locals who recognized him.

Boon admitted to pawning the stolen gold to purchase drugs, gamble online, and buy a new phone after previously pawning his girlfriend’s phone to cover gambling losses.

Pattaya Police Chief Pol. Col. Navin Thirawit advised Boon to reflect on his actions and rebuild his life after serving his sentence. He also warned others considering criminal activity in Pattaya that the police are highly effective in ensuring justice.

The arrest, made within 24 hours, highlighted the efficiency of Pattaya law enforcement, with a reminder to businesses accepting pawned goods to cooperate with authorities or face legal consequences.
























































