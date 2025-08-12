Korean man injured after violent outburst trying to reconcile with ex-girlfriend in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Korean man was seriously injured early Sunday morning after smashing the glass door of a health massage shop on Pattaya Klang Road during a violent attempt to win back his ex-girlfriend.

Police responded at 3:46 a.m. to reports of a man causing property damage and injuring himself. Upon arrival, officers found the suspect bleeding heavily inside an adjacent nail salon where his ex-girlfriend was hiding in fear.







Witnesses reported the man kicked the shop’s glass door, causing it to shatter before fleeing next door. The suspect had previously been arrested in June for illegally possessing a loaded firearm after detaining the same woman, but was released on bail.



Authorities confirmed no one else was injured in the incident, though significant property damage occurred. The suspect was rushed to hospital for treatment, and police are continuing their investigation.

Local residents expressed concern over the repeat offense and the ongoing disturbance in the neighborhood.



































