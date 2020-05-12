Koh Larn residents complain about fallout of self-imposed island quarantine

Top Pattaya officials ventured to Koh Larn to hear how locals have struggled since they closed their island off to tourists and their main revenue stream.







Pattana Boonsawad and top administrators met with Koh Larn Community leaders May 9 to review the negative impact of their self-imposed exile.

Koh Larn survives on tourist revenue but islanders were so afraid of Covid-19 they closed the island and now are complaining about struggling financially.





During the lockdown, only locals and those with businesses on the island are allowed in. Temperature screenings are done at the two open piers and contact information is collected to properly track and trace them while they are on Koh Larn.

The city hall officials said that while the island is closed they hope to improve on storm drainage and transport systems.











