Pattaya officials lead public space landscape renovation to enhance safety

PATTAYA, Thailand –Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, along with local council members and officials, initiated a public space renovation project in response to residents’ concerns about the increasing presence of venomous animals near Jeh Madi Mansion, located in Soi Sukhumvit 28, near Bangkok Pattaya Hospital on November 19.

The renovation, aimed at improving public safety, began with a clearing operation using a JCB machine to widen a 4-meter by 200-meter stretch of public land given to the city by private parties. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Officials from the Engineering Department, the Public Health and Sanitation Division, and other relevant teams have been working together to ensure the area is cleared of potential hazards. Following this, the city will study and plan for road development and drainage systems in the area, to be presented for approval through the proper administrative channels.



