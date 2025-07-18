Pattaya road crossings remain a challenge for locals and tourists, safety often relies on luck

PATTAYA, Thailand – Crossing the streets in busy tourist cities like Pattaya remains a daily challenge not only for locals but also for the many visitors who flock to the area. Despite the presence of crosswalks, pedestrian safety is far from guaranteed, making it essential for everyone to stay alert — and, sometimes, rely on luck.







A recent incident captured on CCTV underscores this ongoing issue. On July 13, at around 7:03 AM near the entrance to Soi Chalermprakiat Rama 9, Soi 38, a public van ran a red light and struck an 84-year-old man riding his bicycle across a pedestrian crossing near Bueng Nong Bon Park in Bangkok’s Prawet district. The man was knocked down and suffered injuries, including a fractured sacrum, which doctors estimate could take up to two months to heal due to his age.

The victim’s family urged drivers to be more cautious at pedestrian crossings, emphasizing how vulnerable pedestrians are — especially elderly people and tourists unfamiliar with local traffic habits.



This raises a broader concern about road safety in Thailand’s tourist hotspots like Pattaya, Phuket, and Chiang Mai, where the influx of foreign visitors makes protecting pedestrians even more critical. The reality is that safety on Thailand’s roads often depends less on strict traffic enforcement and more on individual vigilance and a bit of luck.

For visitors and locals alike, crossing roads safely in Pattaya requires constant attention and caution — a reminder that pedestrian protection on Thai streets still needs urgent improvement.



































