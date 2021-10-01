Pattaya plans storm drain on Sukhumvit Road

City engineers are sketching plans for a drainage trough in the middle of Sukhumvit Road in South Pattaya.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad and planners scouted the site outside the Lotus supermarket Sept. 30, a spot where Sukhumvit Road floods nearly every time it rains.







Pattana said a canal could be dug into Sukhumvit’s center divider from Soi Chaiyapruek to Huay Yai, carrying storm runoff to natural canals that empty into the sea.



No budget has been allotted for the project and no estimate on when it could be begun or finished.



























