Japan and Thailand pledge to populate EEC with 10,000 factories

Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Office has revealed that the EEC office and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) have pledged to work together to encourage Japanese firms and other companies located in the EEC to tap more into digital manufacturing platforms to reduce production costs.







EEC Office secretary-general Kanit Sangsubhan said his office and JETRO aim to promote 10,000 factories in the EEC, to transform their production to automation systems to reduce production costs by 30% within 5 years. The transformation can drive Thai industries to be based on high technologies which can generate higher value.



He said the EEC is aiming to produce 475,000 workers to supply the 12 targeted industries in 5 years, while the EEC Automation Park, which is scheduled to kick off next month, will support the development of human resources to reach the target. The EEC expects 200 factories to implement automation systems next year and all 10,000 factories will be transformed with automation systems within 5 years.







Mr. Kanit added that Thailand’s investment in 5G, digital, smart factories, data centers, cloud services, digital platforms and automation is estimated at 500 billion baht over the next 3 years. (NNT)



























