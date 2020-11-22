Pattaya, PEA point fingers over dangerous Sukhumvit Road pothole

A long-standing pothole on Sukhumvit Road continues to deepen even as relevant authorities stand by and watch accidents continue to pile up.







A meter-long section running diagonally across Sukhumvit at Soi 40/2 in the center of Pattaya subsided about two months ago, but neither Pattaya City Hall nor the Provincial Electricity Authority, which did roadwork in the area, took responsibility.

Meanwhile, the hole has sparked numerous accidents, especially among motorcycle drivers and at night, as street lights along that section of highway also are broken.

Local motorcycle-taxi driver Mongkol Limcharoen, 55, said he has seen several accidents and encourage public servants to do their jobs and fix the street.











