Pattaya Pawnshop beefs up cash reserves before school starts

The Pattaya Pawnshop is ready for cash-strapped parents with 100 million baht in reserve as the new school year approaches.

Pawnshop manager, Prajob Chuayruksa, said May 31 that he expects a rush of business from parents pawning valuables to pay for school fees and uniforms before classes resume June 14. In anticipation, the shop has beefed up cash reserves.





The most common items pawned are gold bars and jewelry, watches, farming equipment and other pricey property.

Through July 31, the pawnshop is reducing interest rates on loans under 5,000 baht to 0.25 percent per month, a 50 percent reduction. Larger loans have interest rates of 1 percent per month. The maximum loan is 500,000 baht.

For more information, call the Pattaya Pawn Shop on Soi 6 at 038-420-822























