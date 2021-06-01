Pattaya’s Soi Korphai community receives food and herbs survival bags

The way things look, hundreds of thousands if not millions of people in Thailand will continue desperately needing relief until the Covid-19 pandemic eases off or is eradicated altogether and the economy shows signs of recovery.

During these times of extreme hardship innumerable private and public organisations have stepped up missions of benevolence bringing relief and care to those who have been mercilessly struck by unemployment, sickness and despair.







In Pattaya, kindness for those less fortunate is quite prevalent as was seen in the Soi Korphai community on May 30 when members of the Agri-Nature Foundation, led by Sukanya Ittichaicharoen, together with Covid-19 Rescue Volunteers Batch 9, distributed 110 survival bags to residents in the neighborhood.

Contents of the survival bags included rice, dried food, local vegetables and fruits. Natural herbs to reinforce the immune system such as andrographis paniculata (Fa talai jone) and finger-root water (nam krachai) were also included in the bags.





Wirat Joyjinda, Head of the Soi Korphai community, and Nikom Sangkaew were on hand to receive the benevolent group. Together with community volunteers, they ensured that the distribution process was conducted in an orderly manner, maintaining physical distancing, hands sanitization and wearing face masks.





















