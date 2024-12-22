Pattaya Patchwork Repairs – From potholes to bumps

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local residents and business operators near the South Pattaya traffic light intersection, close to Wat Chai Mongkol, raised concerns about damaged roads and manhole covers creating deep potholes on December 20. These hazards posed risks to pedestrians and motorists in the bustling area, which sees heavy daily foot and vehicle traffic due to its central location.







In response, Dilok Thongnak, Pattaya City Council member for District 3 and Secretary for Public Works and Utilities, coordinated with the Department of Sanitation Engineering to conduct temporary repairs. Crews used asphalt to patch potholes and reinforced manhole covers with cement and steel plates as a provisional fix. The team plans to implement more permanent and aesthetically pleasing solutions in the following stages to ensure safety and reduce accidents in the area. (Photo – TMN Cable TV Pattaya)

































