Jomtien condo residents terrified as frantic foreign tourist roams the halls

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police received a report of a foreign man wielding a knife and knocking on doors at a condominium on Jomtien Second Road In the early hours of December 21. Officers rushed to the scene to find residents deeply shaken.

The man, heavily intoxicated and partially nude—wearing only a black t-shirt with his lower half exposed—was detained by security guards. A 15-centimeter kitchen knife he had been waving around the building was confiscated as evidence.







Terrified residents described the man as wandering the halls, knocking on doors while holding the knife. Initially, they assumed it was a neighbor, but peeking through their peepholes revealed the alarming sight of a large, naked foreigner brandishing a weapon.

Police instructed the individual to return to his unit, but frightened residents protested, fearing for their safety. They urged authorities to detain him at the Pattaya Police Station until he sobered up to prevent further incidents.

This incident has raised concerns about the safety of residents and tourists in the area, as well as the potential for more severe consequences if such behavior escalates.







































