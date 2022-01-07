Pattaya party people get free Covid-19 tests through Jan. 12

Thais or foreigners partying at Pattaya’s Tree Town market, Walking Street or other bars over the New Year’s holiday can get free Covid-19 testing until Jan. 12.

Banglamung Health Chief Kitti Boonrattananet observed as testing began at the district office Jan. 6. To be eligible for the free tests, one must have partied in Walking Street or Tree Town, or another “crowded” place, or be showing Covid-19 symptoms.







The tests are offered 8:30-11 a.m. daily. In the first hour of the first day alone, eight people tested positive, Kitti said.

Chonburi on Friday reported 1,342 new Covid-19 cases, a whopping 712 of them in Banglamung, which includes Pattaya. The district has seen more than 2,000 new cases this week alone.



Those testing positive are told to isolate at home until contacted for an exam by Banglamung Hospital, which will determine if they are to continue to isolate or be admitted to a “hospitel” hotel or the hospital.































