Pattaya partly cloudy with strong wind and scattered thundershowers through the week

Weather Forecast for Pattaya and Eastern Region

Morning light fog and isolated light rain.

Minimum temperature 24-26 °C.

Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.

Easterly winds 10-30 km/hr.

Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter offshore.







On 25 Oct, partly cloudy and morning light fog. Isolated thundershowers.

During 26 – 28 Oct, isolated to scattered thundershowers with gusty wind in some places.

Easterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

During 29 – 30 Oct, morning cool with strong wind. 1 – 2 °C drop in temperature.

Northeasterly winds 10-25 km/hr.

Minimum temperature 22-26 °C. Maximum temperature 29-35 °C.

Northeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1 – 2 meters offshore.







General Situation

The high-pressure system from China covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea with morning cool and light fog are likely in the upper country. Meanwhile, the easterly wind prevails over the lower Central including Bangkok and its vicinity and the East regions with isolated rains. The monsoon trough lies across the middle South of Thailand. Meanwhile, the easterly wind prevails over the Gulf and the South. At the same time, the southwesterly wind prevailing over the upper Andaman Sea is weakening. Continuous rainfall and isolated thundershowers in the South. People should keep healthy due to the variable weather.





































