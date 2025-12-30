Pattaya parking stop near Walking Street escalates into alleged group attack

PATTAYA, Thailand — A 26-year-old former soldier has come forward alleging he was violently assaulted by a group linked to an alleged transport mafia operating around Pattaya’s Walking Street, raising renewed concerns about safety, intimidation, and unchecked influence in one of the city’s busiest tourist zones.

The victim, identified as “Ek” (a pseudonym), filed a complaint with media representatives late on December 28, four days after the alleged attack, which occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on December 24 near Walking Street. He also submitted CCTV footage of the incident, urging police to take action and investigate what he described as an organized group controlling local songthaew and taxi operations.







According to Ek, the incident began when he briefly stopped his vehicle to drop off a friend near the entrance to Walking Street. A man reportedly approached, struck his car, and shouted profanities. Due to heavy traffic, Ek drove to a nearby parking area before walking back to question the man about the confrontation.

He said the situation quickly escalated when a group of around ten men returned to the scene. While Ek was speaking with the individual who had hit his vehicle, another man — previously unknown to him — allegedly approached from behind and struck him forcefully in the face, knocking him to the ground. Ek said he was left dazed and injured, suffering pain to his face and ear.



He stressed that he did not retaliate or argue further. Instead, one of the group allegedly issued a threat, claiming the attacker was connected to a powerful local figure and warning him not to pursue the matter. The group then reportedly walked away calmly, as if nothing had happened.

Following the incident, Ek filed a police complaint at Pattaya City Police Station. He said officers attempted to contact the alleged attackers for mediation, but they initially refused to cooperate. Two days later, a representative reportedly contacted him, offering an apology on behalf of the attacker — while also stating that the assailant himself would never apologize and that the victim “had no chance” because the attacker was under the protection of influential figures.





Ek said the response left him feeling unsafe and deeply concerned, particularly after hearing of previous incidents in which tourists were allegedly assaulted by groups linked to transport operators in the same area.

“I no longer feel secure going about my daily life,” he said, adding that Walking Street should be a place where both locals and tourists are protected, not intimidated.



CCTV footage reportedly captured the entire incident and has been handed over to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station. Ek has urged authorities to pursue legal action and determine whether those involved are genuinely influential figures operating with impunity, warning that such behavior seriously damages Pattaya’s image as an international tourist destination.

Police have not yet released an official statement regarding the case, but the investigation is ongoing.



































