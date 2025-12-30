Pattaya launches citywide road and marine safety drive to protect residents and tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya City organized a coordinated road and marine safety campaign in observance of National Disaster Prevention Day, aiming to strengthen public safety awareness and reinforce confidence among residents and tourists.

The campaign’s opening ceremony was presided over by Chonburi Governor Naris Niramaiwong, alongside Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, representatives from government agencies, the private sector, and relevant officials. The event was held at Pattaya Central Beach, symbolizing the city’s commitment to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for visitors throughout their stay.







The Thai government designates December 26 each year as National Disaster Prevention Day to raise public awareness of potential risks arising from both natural disasters and human activities. The initiative underscores the importance of integrated cooperation in disaster prevention and mitigation, particularly as the severity and frequency of disasters increase — especially those linked to climate change.

A deputy mayor of Pattaya emphasized that the core of disaster prevention lies in cultivating a culture of safety within society. This includes prioritizing accurate information, safety standards, discipline, responsibility, and active participation from all sectors. The government, he added, is also advancing unified disaster management under the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Plan, while enhancing emergency response systems through digital technology and centralized platforms that enable accurate, real-time data sharing.

The city is also focusing on educating the public about proper responses during emergencies, promoting volunteer networks, and fostering cooperation under the guiding principle of “Think together, act together, learn together, and solve problems together.” This approach aims to ensure timely and effective responses to emergency situations.





On the occasion of National Disaster Prevention Day 2025, the Pattaya deputy mayor extended his best wishes to the Thai people and invited all agencies and sectors to join in strengthening safety awareness and participating in local disaster management networks. These efforts, he said, are essential to enhancing quality of life, ensuring sustainable safety, and enabling communities to become more resilient and self-reliant.

He concluded by wishing everyone continued happiness, prosperity, good health, and safety from all forms of danger.



































