Pattaya launches mobile healthcare service – Enhancing health access for all

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presided over the opening ceremony of the second community-based mobile healthcare service on March 27 at Wat Chaimongkol in South Pattaya.

Pattaya City, through the Health and Environment Department, collaborated with healthcare networks from both the public and private sectors to organize this initiative. The program is aligned with the “BETTER PATTAYA” policy, focusing on four main goals and 15 sub-policies, under the leadership of Mayor Poramet. It supports Pattaya’s urban development plan, specifically Goal 2, which emphasizes the “Improvement of the quality of life for Pattaya residents,” and Policy 7, which encourages healthcare teams to reach all areas, ensuring “Doctors to homes, nurses to residents.”







The event provided free health services to the public, including general health check-ups, kidney and diabetes screenings, chest X-rays, and oral health assessments. The Pattaya Hospital’s laboratory team also conducted various tests. Additionally, a mobile dental clinic offered free services such as dental fillings, tooth extractions, and teeth cleaning, bringing smiles and joy to many residents.

Mayor Poramet expressed gratitude to all participating organizations and networks for their continued efforts in providing valuable healthcare services. The initiative helps reduce healthcare costs for residents and ensures that health issues are addressed accurately and appropriately across all segments of the population.



The focus of this initiative is on promoting health and disease prevention while encouraging community participation in managing public health issues, leading to sustainable and robust development in Pattaya. It aligns with the “Better Pattaya” policy, ensuring ongoing improvements to create a healthier and more inclusive city.































